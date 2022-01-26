Pashinian Again Infected With Coronavirus

The office said that Pashinian has gone into self-isolation and is not showing any symptoms of COVID-19. He will therefore work from home for now, it added in a statement.

Pashinian and members of his family were already infected with the coronavirus in June 2020. He announced their recovery from the disease a week later. During that weeklong self-isolation, Pashinian held daily news briefings with other officials outside his residence.

The prime minister claimed to have again gone into coronavirus-related self-isolation in January last year when he commented through a spokeswoman on his failure to attend an Armenian Christmas mass in Yerevan.

It was not clear whether he took a coronavirus test at the time. Pashinian, his wife and elder children were vaccinated against COVID-19 later in 2021.

Pashinian’s latest positive test result was announced amid an upsurge in coronavirus cases blamed by Armenian officials on the Omicron variant of the virus.

The Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that 1,931 new cases were registered in the country of about 3 million in the past 24 hours. It reported only 100-150 cases a day in late December and early this month.

The ministry hopes to contain the latest wave of COVID-19 infections by stepping up its vaccination campaign. Less than a third of Armenia’s population has been fully vaccinated so far.

The Armenian government introduced on January 22 a mandatory coronavirus health pass for entry to cultural and leisure venues. Only those people who have been inoculated against COVID-19 or have had a recent negative test are now allowed to visit them.

Entities failing to ensure their visitors’ compliance with the requirement risk initial fines ranging from 100,000 to 300,000 drams ($210-$630).