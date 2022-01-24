Pashinian Wants New President In Sync With Armenian Government

The number one position in the state hierarchy became effectively vacant after President Armen Sarkissian announced his resignation in a written statement issued late on Sunday. He complained that his largely ceremonial powers prevent him from influencing political and economic developments in the country.

Pashinian said that Sarkissian phoned him and informed him about the surprise decision just a few hours before announcing it. He said he “took note” of it and will not comment on the reason for the resignation given by the head of state.

Civil Contract controls 71 of the 107 seats in the National Assembly, putting it in a position to install the next president.

Pashinian said that he and his political team have not yet discussed potential candidates for the job. He indicated that they will pick a figure loyal to them.

“I think that we must go for a solution that will ensure political harmony between the president, the government and the parliament majority, especially now that we are faced with very serious challenges,” he told a virtual news conference aired by Armenian Public Television.

Pashinian said there was a lack of such harmony about a year ago when the Armenian army top brass demanded his resignation, deepening a political crisis resulting from Armenia’s defeat in the 2020 war in Nagorno-Karabakh. He seemed to refer to Sarkissian’s reluctance to quickly rubber-stamp his decision to fire the country’s top general.

Sarkissian, 68, has otherwise rarely challenged or opposed government policies during his nearly four-year tenure. He has repeatedly called for major amendments to the Armenian constitution which gives the president very few powers.

Pashinian reiterated on Monday that despite forming a commission tasked with drafting constitutional amendments he believes that Armenia should remain a parliamentary republic.

“I think we must keep the parliamentary system of government,” he said.