Pashinian Hopes For ‘Compromise’ Road Deal With Aliyev

Pashinian confirmed that they failed to reach an agreement on the issue at their two meetings held in Brussels last week.

One of those meetings was hosted by European Council President Charles Michel and lasted for more than four hours. Michel said afterwards that the two leaders pledged to de-escalate tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and restore rail links between their countries. But he admitted that they still disagree on the Nakhichevan road link sought by Baku.

Speaking just hours before the December 14 meeting, Aliyev said people and cargo passing through that “Zangezur corridor” must be exempt from Armenian border controls. Pashinian swiftly rejected the demand.

Pashinian said on Friday that Yerevan’s “red line” on the matter has not changed as a result of the Brussels talks.

“Our fundamental position with regard to the highways remains the same,” he told a virtual news conference. “In Brussels, I and Azerbaijan’s president tried to go into details and understand the reason why we express such [different] positions because positions taken publicly are just the visible tip of the iceberg.”

“When we went into details … I saw an opportunity to find some solutions whereby both our positions and the purely practical issues raised by Azerbaijan could be resolved,” he said. “But we have no agreement on this score.”

“It’s just that after that meeting I saw some opportunities and we should try to use those opportunities so what we find a real compromise solution to this issue, which would not cross the red line regarding the highways which I have already mentioned,” added Pashinian. He said nothing about possible parameters of that compromise.

Aliyev described the December 14 meeting as “productive” before meeting with Pashinian again on December 15.

Aliyev, Pashinian and Russian President Vladimir Putin reported major progress towards opening Armenian-Azerbaijani transport links after holding talks in the Russian city of Sochi on November 26. Putin said a Russian-Armenian-Azerbaijani task force will formalize their understandings in the coming days.

However, the task force announced no agreements after meeting in Moscow on December 1. On December 6, Aliyev renewed his threats to forcibly open a land “corridor” to Nakhichevan. Yerevan condemned the threats and said they run counter to what they agreed on at Sochi.

Both Aliyev and Pashinian have confirmed their participation in a summit of ex-Soviet states that will take place in Saint-Petersburg on December 28. The Armenian premier said he expects to talk to Aliyev on the sidelines of the summit.