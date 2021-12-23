Armenian Opposition Refuses To Meet Pashinian

The Hayastan and Pativ Unem alliances said their parliamentary groups received the offer through speaker Alen Simonian.

“The opposition factions replied that they will attend the meeting only in open and equal conditions involving accountability to the people, which was rejected [by Pashinian,]” they said in a joint statement.

The opposition blocs insisted that “the format of closed-door meetings on issues relating to the Armenian people is unacceptable to begin with.” They also claimed that Pashinian has repeatedly “manipulated and distorted” such discussions which he held with opposition members during last year’s war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Zhoghovurd daily quoted a spokeswoman for Simonian as confirming that Pashinian communicated such an offer to the parliamentary opposition and that the latter said the meeting must be open to the press. She said the prime minister was ready to discuss with his political opponents Armenia’s ongoing talks with Azerbaijan.

The paper added that the offer was made “several days ago.”

Pashinian twice met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during a visit to Brussels last week. The two leaders reportedly made progress towards easing tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and restoring rail links between the two nations.

Following the Brussels talks the Armenian and Turkish governments appointed special envoys for upcoming talks on normalizing Turkish-Armenian relations.

Armenian opposition leaders regularly accuse Pashinian of planning to make sweeping concessions to Baku and Ankara. The joint statement by Hayastan and Pativ Unem denounced his “secret” and “suspicious” talks.