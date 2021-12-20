More Armenian POWs Freed

The soldiers were flown to Yerevan by a plane chartered by the European Union. Toivo Klaar, the EU’s special representative to the South Caucasus, was also on board.

The EU said their release was the result of an agreement reached by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at their December 14 meeting in Brussels hosted by European Council President Charles Michel.

“An important humanitarian gesture follows the efforts by EU to work with both countries to build on mutual trust,” it added in a statement.

Michel said after the Brussels talks that Aliyev and Pashinian pledged to de-escalate tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and restore rail links between the two South Caucasus states. Aliyev described the talks as “productive.”

A total of three dozen Armenian soldiers were taken prisoner during the November 16 fighting on the border which left at least 13 troops from both sides dead. Azerbaijan freed ten POWs on December 4.

A few days later, Armenian courts allowed the Investigative Committee to arrest four of them on charges of violating “rules for performing military service.” They will face between three and seven years in prison if convicted.

Armenian opposition figures and human rights lawyers criticized the arrests, saying that Baku could exploit them to further delay the release of dozens of other Armenian servicemen remaining in Azerbaijani captivity. Pashinian’s political allies dismissed these warnings.