Armenian Ombudsman Deplores Arrests Of Former POWs

They were among three dozen soldiers taken prisoner during the November 16 fighting on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border which left at least 13 troops from both sides dead. The Armenian military said it also lost two border posts in what Yerevan condemned as an Azerbaijani incursion into Armenian territory.

Baku freed ten POWs on December 4. A few days later, Armenian courts allowed the Investigative Committee to arrest four of them on charges of violating “rules for performing military service.” They will face between three and seven years in prison if convicted.

Tatoyan said his office has interviewed the detained soldiers, looked into the circumstances of their capture and arrived at the conclusion that explanations given for their pretrial arrests are “not convincing.”

In a statement, the human rights defender linked the arrests with controversial statements about Armenian POWs made by senior government officials and pro-government lawmakers.

In particular, parliament speaker Alen Simonian was caught on camera saying during a recent trip to Paris that many of them “laid down their weapons and ran away” during fighting with Azerbaijani forces. In a secretly filmed video publicized on December 7, Simonian branded them deserters, sparking angry street protests by relatives of POWs.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and members of his political team did not publicly criticize or disavow the disparaging comments condemned by the Armenian opposition. Pashinian said on December 8 that law-enforcement authorities must investigate the circumstances in which Armenian soldiers were captured by Azerbaijani troops.

Armenian opposition figures and human rights lawyers have also deplored the ensuing arrests, saying that Azerbaijan could exploit them to further delay the release of dozens of other Armenian servicemen remaining in Azerbaijani captivity. Pashinian’s political allies have dismissed these warnings.

In a newspaper interview published earlier this week, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev pointed to the arrests of repatriated POWs and alleged their mistreatment by Armenian investigators. “If we repatriate more people, they too will be arrested,” he said.

The four soldiers are prosecuted for allegedly trying to negotiate with, rather than engage, Azerbaijani troops that attacked and seized their border post on November 16.

Aleksan Tumasian, a lawyer representing one of the arrested men, dismissed the charges when he spoke with RFE/RL’s Armenian Service on Tuesday. He said that they repeatedly warned their senior commanders about an Azerbaijani military buildup in the border area but were ordered not to open fire.

Armenian opposition politicians have for months accused the government of not allowing army units to shoot at Azerbaijani forces attacking them at various sections of the border. Pashinian insisted on November 17 that neither he nor any other official had ever issued no-shoot orders. Deputy Defense Minister Arman Sargsian also denied the opposition allegations.