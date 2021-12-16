U.S. Concerned By Armenia-Azerbaijan Border Tensions

Sullivan discussed the lingering border tensions with Armen Grigorian, the secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, at a meeting in Washington on Wednesday.

“Mr. Sullivan conveyed the commitment of the United States to peace, security, and prosperity in Armenia and the South Caucasus region,” said Emily Horne, the spokeswoman for the U.S. National Security Council.

“He expressed concern over ongoing tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and emphasized that military movements near un-demarcated borders are irresponsible and provocative,” she added in a statement on the meeting.

It was not clear whether Sullivan’s criticism was addressed to Armenia or Azerbaijan or both countries locked in a long-running conflict.

Washington has not publicly blamed either side for the periodical skirmishes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces deployed along the border.

“We urge both sides to take immediate concrete steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said following a November 16 flare-up of violence which left at least 13 Azerbaijani and Armenian soldiers dead.

The border tensions rose significantly when Azerbaijani troops reportedly crossed some sections of the frontier and advanced a few kilometers in May. Yerevan has since repeatedly urged the international community to pressure Baku to withdraw its troops. The Azerbaijani side denies occupying any Armenian territory.

According to Horne, Sullivan also welcomed the “ongoing communication” between Yerevan and Baku and said Washington will continue to support “confidence-building measures and regional reconciliation both bilaterally and as a Minsk Group Co-Chair.”

The Minsk Group co-headed by the U.S., Russia and France has long been trying to broker a solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

In a joint statement issued on December 7, Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian said Armenia and Azerbaijan must not use force to resolve border disputes. They also urged both sides to fully comply with their agreements brokered by Moscow.