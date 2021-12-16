Aliyev, Pashinian Meet Again In Brussels

Aliyev and Pashinian sat down with French President Emmanuel Macron following the European Union’s summit with five ex-Soviet states covered by its Eastern Partnership program. Neither side reported any details of the trilateral meeting as of Thursday afternoon.

“We will never abandon the Armenians,” Macron tweeted after the meeting. “We will always seek solutions for a lasting peace. I call for the holiday season to be one of humanitarian progress, one of appeasement.”

Macron telephoned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday to discuss, among other issues, Moscow’s efforts to stabilize the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. The phone call came a few hours before Aliyev and Pashinian held their first talks in Brussels hosted by European Council President Charles Michel.

Michel said that the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders pledged to de-escalate tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and restore rail links between the two South Caucasus states during the talks that lasted for more than four hours. But he admitted that they failed to patch up their differences on the status of a highway that would connect Azerbaijan to its Nakhichevan exclave via Armenia’s southeastern Syunik province.

Speaking earlier on Tuesday, Aliyev said people and cargo passing through that “Zangezur corridor” must be exempt from Armenian border controls. Pashinian rejected the demand shortly before their first Brussels meeting, saying that it runs counter to understandings reached by them with Russian mediation.

Pashinian said on Thursday that he and Aliyev “reaffirmed” in the Belgian capital their Russian-brokered agreement to launch the rail link between Nakhichevan and the rest of Azerbaijan. He insisted that Armenia will have full control over its Syunik section.

The Armenian premier announced that his government will soon start discussing preparations for the construction of the nearly 50-kilometer-long section. “Through that railway Armenia will gain access to Russia and Iran, while Azerbaijan will get a rail link with Nakhichevan,” he told a cabinet meeting in Yerevan.

Pashinian also said that he and Aliyev will continue their “contacts” to try to “overcome the existing disagreements.”

Addressing the Eastern Partnership summit, Aliyev described his talks with Pashinian as “productive and pragmatic.”