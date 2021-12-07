U.S. Praises Armenian Local Elections

“We were pleased to see the elections were generally calm, peaceful, and well-administered,” the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan said in a statement. “The diversity in results underscored the competitive nature of the elections, the vibrancy of Armenia’s democracy, and the significant progress Armenia has achieved over the years.”

“We also note reports of pressure against opposition candidates and encourage authorities to investigate credible allegations of abuse,” it said.

“As we work to perfect our own democracy, we welcome Armenia’s commitment to its democratic reform agenda and look forward to strengthening our bilateral ties based on shared democratic values,” added the statement.

The elections took place in the vast majority of local communities outside Yerevan on October 17, November 14, and December 5. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s Civil Contract was defeated in some of those communities, including Armenia’s second and third largest cities, but won mayoral races in others.

Pashinian on Monday described the latest polls as free and fair and said this is more important than their results.

While there have been few allegations of systematic electoral fraud, Armenian opposition forces have for weeks accused Pashinian’s political team of abusing its government levers and bullying challengers to try to gain control of more local governments. The authorities deny the accusations.

The U.S. also praised the conduct of Armenia’s snap general elections held in June. The State Department echoed European observers’ conclusion that they were “competitive and generally very well-managed.”