Ter-Petrosian Calls For Armenian PM’s ‘Immediate Resignation’

In an article published on ilur.am Ter-Petrosian said that Pashinian, whom the opposition blames for the defeat suffered by Armenian forces in the 2020 autumn war against Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh, should step down voluntarily, be provided by parliament with “legal guarantees of immunity” and “at least temporary stay abroad.”

The former president said that in that case a non-partisan deputy prime minister should become acting premier who will thus remain politically neutral in organizing snap parliamentary elections.

Ter-Petrosian also said that he agreed with Vazgen Manukian, his 1996 election rival who currently leads a street opposition movement demanding Pashinian’s resignation, that it is unacceptable that Pashinian stay as acting prime minister to oversee an electoral process.

Armenia has moved closer to the prospect of holding preterm parliamentary elections after two opposition factions in parliament have signaled their readiness not to field their candidates should Pashinian resign, thus paving the way for the parliament to dissolve and fresh elections to be appointed by virtue of law. This will leave Pashinian in charge of organizing the elections as acting prime minister.

Manukian and his Homeland Salvation Movement, however, have voiced their opposition to the prospect of Pashinian remaining in charge of organizing the electoral process, claiming that he and his team will heavily rely on administrative resources and will otherwise sway the outcome of the election in their favor. Manukian and other leaders of the movement have said that street protests will continue.

Pashinian and members of his political team categorically reject opposition claims that they will seek to influence the outcome of the election, insisting that they have a track record as Armenia’s only political team to have organized free and fair elections in 2018.

Still, Ter-Petrosian, who himself was accused of rigging elections in 1996, believes that Pashinian and his team will try to keep their power at all costs.

“Seeking to avoid responsibility for their humiliating defeat, they are guided not by the interest of strengthening the state, but solely by an overt obsession to maintain their power at all costs,” Ter-Petrosian wrote.

“I agree with the public assertion that if the current ruling force remains in charge of snap elections, they will not shy away from the widespread use of administrative resources, which could turn all polling stations into hotbeds of tension. I am convinced that in that case we will witness the most disgraceful elections in the history of Armenia. And this may spell the end of the Armenian statehood or its prolonged nightmarish existence,” Armenia’s former president concluded.