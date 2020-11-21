Russia Sends First Aid To Karabakh

The Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Saturday that a convoy of Russian trucks delivered construction materials to Stepanakert on Friday.

Russian Minister of Emergency Situations Yevgeny Zinichev mentioned the aid during a video conference with President Vladimir Putin on Friday. Zinichev said his ministry will send another 300 tons of construction materials to Karabakh on Saturday. It is also planning to send medical equipment and medication, he told Putin.

Zinichev was among high-ranking Russian officials who arrived in Yerevan on Saturday morning. He met with his newly appointed Armenian counterpart, Andranik Piloyan.

Officials from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations were deployed to Karabakh shortly after Moscow brokered an Armenian-Azerbaijani ceasefire agreement that stopped a six-week war for the disputed territory on November 10.

According to their preliminary assessment cited by Zinichev, 284 buildings and houses across Karabakh were destroyed during their hostilities. Many more structures were seriously damaged by shelling.

According to Karabakh authorities, the fighting displaced some 90,000 civilians making up roughly 60 percent of Karabakh’s population. Many of them fled to Armenia. Russian officials say more than 4,000 ethnic Armenian refugees have returned to Karabakh over the past week in convoys escorted by Russian peacekeeping troops deployed in the conflict zone.

On Friday, the Russian government officially opened in Stepanakert its Interagency Center for Humanitarian Reaction.