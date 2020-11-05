No Let-Up In Karabakh Fighting Amid Conflicting Frontline Reports

Nagorno-Karabakh’s ethnic Armenian Defense Army said on Thursday that Azerbaijan’s armed forces attempted an offensive in the eastern direction of the frontline at around 10:30 am, using armored vehicles in the onslaught.

“Due to competent actions of Defense Army units and reservists the enemy has been thrown back, leaving behind one armored vehicle, one truck and many killed soldiers on the battlefield,” the Defense Army said.

Overnight Nagorno-Karabakh’s ethnic Armenian forces also reported activities of Azerbaijan’s armed forces in other directions, claiming that all attacks by Azeri assault groups have been repulsed.

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said that fighting continued with varying intensity mostly in the direction of Aghdara (Martakert) and Khojavend (Martuni) where it said Armenian forces lost both soldiers and materiel and retreated.

Both sides have claimed to be in command of the operational situation along the frontlines. They have also accused each other of targeting civilian areas.

Claims and counterclaims in the current hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh are often difficult to confirm independently.

The ongoing armed conflict broke out on September 27, with Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh accusing each other of being the aggressor.

Since then both sides have reported scores of deaths among civilians. Armenians have also confirmed 1,177 deaths among their military. Azerbaijan does not disclose its military casualties, considering them a wartime secret. Russia has estimated as many as 5,000 deaths on both sides.