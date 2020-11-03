Armenian PM Calls Nagorno-Karabakh ‘Anti-Terrorist Frontline’

“The more the world ignores it, the more noticeable this war will become,” Pashinian wrote on Facebook, stressing that this new global war is being waged equally against Christians, Muslims and Jews.

“Nagorno-Karabakh today is the frontline of anti-terrorist fight. Without any exaggeration it is here that the fate of civilization is being decided,” the Armenian leader wrote.

Pashinian’s remarks likely refer to Yerevan’s claims that various jihadist fighters recruited by Turkey from Syria are fighting on Azerbaijan’s side against ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh. Such claims have been supported by leading world powers, including Russia and France, as well as a number of leading international media conducting journalistic investigations into the matter.

Both Azerbaijan and its ally, Turkey, deny the involvement of mercenaries in the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Civilization must win. We are with you, Vienna,” Pashinian concluded his Facebook post, thus offering his sympathies to the Austrian capital where at least several people have been killed and over a dozen injured in a series of terror attacks on November 2.

The attacks have been linked to Islamic terrorists.

In a number of recent interviews with European media, including the German Bild newspaper, Pashinian urged European leaders to put pressure on Turkey, which is accused by Armenia of deploying terrorist fighters in Nagorno-Karabakh, warning that if Europe misjudges the situation in the South Caucasus, it “should wait for Turkey near Vienna.”