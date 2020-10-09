Armenia, Azerbaijan Set For Ceasefire Talks In Moscow

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin invited them on Thursday night to trilateral “consultations” with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as he called for an end to the nearly two-week hostilities along the Karabakh “line of contact.”

The Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Anna Naghdalian, announced early in the afternoon that Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanian is leaving for Moscow.

Citing Putin’s statement, Naghdalian said Mnatsakanian’s “consultations” with Lavrov and Azerbaijan’s Jeyhun Bayramov “will focus exclusively on cessations of hostilities, humanitarian issues of exchanging bodies and prisoners of war.”

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry also confirmed Bayramov’s trip to Moscow. The Azerbaijani foreign minister met with the Russian, U.S. and French co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in Geneva on Thursday.

“Baku and Yerevan have confirmed their participation in the consultations in Moscow. Active preparations are in progress,” the TASS news agency quoted Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying.

Meanwhile, fighting in the conflict zone continued overnight, according both conflicting parties. They also accused each other of continuing to shell civilian areas.

Karabakh’s capital Stepanakert again came under Azerbaijani rocket fire on Friday morning after a relatively calm night. An RFE/RL correspondent at the scene, Naira Nalbandian, heard several explosions.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said, for its part, that Armenian forces are shelling Azerbaijani towns and villages north and east of Karabakh.