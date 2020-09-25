Pashinian Slams Turkey In UN Speech

“With its unilateral support to Azerbaijan and the expansion of military presence there, Turkey undermines efforts at peace and stability in the region as well as the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to this end,” Pashinian said, addressing the UN General Assembly from Yerevan.

“Turkey directly threatens Armenia and puts on show aggressive military posturing by way of provocative joint military drills with Azerbaijan in close vicinity of Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh,” he charged.

Yerevan and Ankara began trading bitter accusations following the July 12 outbreak of heavy fighting on Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan, Turkey’s regional ally.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other Turkish leaders blamed Yerevan for the weeklong deadly hostilities and reaffirmed support for Baku in unusually strong terms, raising the possibility of Turkish military intervention in the Karabakh conflict. Turkish and Azerbaijani troops held joint exercises in various parts of Azerbaijan in August.

Successive Turkish governments have refused to establish diplomatic relations with Armenia and open the border between the two countries. They have made the normalization of Turkish-Armenian relations conditional on a Karabakh settlement acceptable to Baku.

Pashinian mentioned the July border clashes in his UN speech, saying they demonstrated that “there is no military solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.” “It is long overdue for the Azerbaijani leadership to acknowledge this fact and renounce the use of force and threat of force in the context of the conflict resolution,” he said.

“The right of self-determination of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh is a basis of the peace process, which is recognized by the international community and the international mediators, the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs,” added the Armenian leader. “By virtue of this right, the people of Nagorno-Karabakh should be able to determine their status without limitation.”

Baku maintains that any peaceful settlement must restore Azerbaijani control over Karabakh.