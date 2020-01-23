“Zhamanak” reports that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian on Wednesday dismissed opposition criticism of his response to the mysterious death of former National Security Service Director Georgi Kutoyan. The paper says that the onus is now on law-enforcement authorities to find answers to all questions raised by Kutoyan’s death. This is a “matter of state security,” it says.

“People are like children,” writes “Aravot.” “If you teach them that they receive more care, compassion and consolation in case of complaining, moaning or voicing discontent then they will be prone to falling into depression so that they are loved and caressed. Their oppressor is certainly the government and the consoler the opposition. If the latter manages to woo and take pity on the people its success will be guaranteed.”

“Zhoghovurd” reports that Pashinian will hold a news conference in the southeastern Armenian town of Kapan this weekend. The paper criticizes the government for not providing free transportation and accommodation for Yerevan-based journalists planning to cover the news conference. “This means that very few journalists will take part in that news conference because for mass media operating in Armenia it is not easy to get to Kapan, rent a hotel there, take part in the news conference and return at their own expense,” it claims.

