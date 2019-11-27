“Zhamanak” says that the Armenian government is holding “difficult” negotiations with Moscow over the price of Russian natural gas supplied to Armenia. Government officials have expressed confidence that the price will not rise at least until April 2020. “It is not known what will happen after April,” writes the paper. “The Armenian prime minister [Nikol Pashinian] has said that there must be a gas price that does not hamper Armenia’s economic development. But what is that price?”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” accuses Pashinian’s political foes of exploiting the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in their efforts to undercut and discredit the current government. The paper says this tactic is very dangerous for the country because it “not only spreads suspicions in the society but can also be used by our [external] enemies for propaganda purposes.” It says the latter could argue that many of the Armenian opposition figures favoring a “maximalist” stance on the Karabakh settlement are under corruption investigations and should therefore not be taken seriously. The pro-government daily claims that these individuals care more about preserving their illegally acquired wealth than the future of Karabakh and its people. “These people simply want to portray the inevitable punishment for their crimes as punishment for their patriotism, so to speak,” it says.

Lragir.am quotes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying that Ankara intends to patch up by April 2020 its differences with the United States over the purchase of Russian S-400 air- and missile-defense systems criticized by the West. The publication suggests that Erdogan hopes to prevent U.S. President Donald Trump from recognizing the 1915 Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire, the 105th anniversary of which will be commemorated on April 24.

(Lilit Harutiunian)