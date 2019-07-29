Armenian Soldier Killed Near Border With Azerbaijan

An Armenian soldier has been killed near the border with Azerbaijan, a Defense Ministry spokesman said on Sunday.

According to Artsrun Hovannisian, Arman Bulghadarian, a 24-year-old soldier serving in the Armenian armed forces under a contract, was hit on Sunday by a bullet released from the Azerbaijani side at the northeastern section of the highly militarized border.

No further details of the incident have been provided.

Earlier, on Saturday, the Armenian military reported another incident at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in which an Armenian contract soldier was wounded.

In a statement released then Armenia’s Defense Ministry accused Azerbaijan of seeking to escalate the border situation.

“Another provocative action by the Azerbaijani side once again proves that the enemy continues to brazenly violate the ceasefire regime and consistently escalate the situation on the border. It is Azerbaijan that bears full responsibility for the escalation of the situation,” it said.

Armenia and Azerbaijan are locked in a dispute over Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-populated region that has been de-facto independent from Baku after a three-year war in the early 1990s, in which an estimated 30,000 people were killed and hundreds of thousands were displaced.

Despite a 1994 ceasefire, loss of life has continued in the conflict zone in recurrent border skirmishes and sporadic fighting.

An internationally mediated peace process spearheaded by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s Minsk Group has so far failed to produce a lasting settlement of the conflict.