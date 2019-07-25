“Haykakan Zhamanak” says that last week’s protests in Ijevan against a government ban on illegal logging were an act of “sabotage” that failed because public opinion favored the government and because the authorities ruled out any concessions to violent protesters. “The main objective of the organizers [of the protests] was to test the authorities’ weak spots in hopes that they will bow to several hundred protesters,” writes the pro-government paper. “But the authorities did not budge and it made no sense to continue the show.”

Lragir.am reports that Nagorno-Karabakh’s former top military commander, Samvel Babayan, claims to have collected more than 25,000 signatures in support of constitutional changes that would allow him to run in next year’s Karabakh presidential election. The publication notes that virtually all major Karabakh parties have spoken out against such changes, putting themselves at odds with Babayan. It fears that Babayan’s political ambitions could destabilize the situation in Karabakh. “After the revolution in Armenia, Artsakh has a chance to form a healthy government that would protect the interests of Artsakh’s population, rather than the military and criminal oligarchy linked to Armenia’s former government,” it says.

“Zhoghovurd” looks at the Armenian government’s anti-corruption efforts. The paper says that government bodies tasked with planning and coordinating those efforts have undergone few structural changes since last year’s regime change. But, it says, the key difference is that their members do not include “officials mired in corruption.” On top of that, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian is continuing his “relentless” fight against corruption, it says. “The [anti-corruption] body headed by him cannot make any concessions to any corrupt practice,” concludes the paper.

(Lilit Harutiunian)