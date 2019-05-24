“Haykakan Zhamanak” says that political opponents of the Armenian authorities accuse them of seeking to stifle dissent while their supporters claim that they are too cautious in reforming the country. “These pressures exerted on the authorities from both sides sometimes lead them to make mistakes, which are skillfully exploited by their rivals ‘hardened’ by political and quasi-political intrigues,” writes the paper edited by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s wife, Anna Hakobian. “The first apparent mistake of the authorities is that they thought that as soon as the government stops interfering in the work of the courts judicial independence and impartiality will be guaranteed. It turned out that this is not the case. They should have not only refrained from interfering in the courts but also prevented others from interfering.”

The second mistake, the paper goes on, was the protests which were staged by government supporters outside a Yerevan court holding the trial of former President Robert Kocharian. “They should have put the pressure not on the court but on those who were pressuring the court,” it says.

“Zhoghovurd” reports on an anti-government rally held by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) in Yerevan’s Liberty Square on Thursday. “As expected, the rally was attended not only by Dashnaktsutyun figures but also members of the [former ruling] HHK,” writes the paper. It notes that the rally marked the first major protest against Pashinian’s rule. “And it was organized by a party which was part of Pashinian’s government in not-so-distant past,” it says.

In another commentary, “Zhoghovurd” comments on the “serious crisis in Armenia’s judicial system.” The pro-government paper points out that the Court of Appeals issued a statement on Thursday criticizing recent decisions made by the Constitutional Court regarding appeals filed by former President Robert Kocharian and Vachagan Ghazarian, who used to work as former President Serzh Sarkisian’s chief bodyguard. It says that that the Constitutional Court had never been openly criticized by another court before. Echoing Pashinian’s statements, the paper says that the Armenian judiciary is “under the influence of the former corrupt authorities.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)