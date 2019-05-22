Armenian Judges Appeal To Government, Public

A national association representing Armenia’s judges on Wednesday urged state officials, public figures and media to avoid insulting them and obstructing their work, while expressing readiness to discuss judicial reforms.

“In recent days … some members of the public have been blatantly violating the principle of judicial independence, making public statements offending the honor and dignity of judges,” read a statement released by the Union of Judges.

“The Union of Judges is calling on government bodies and officials of the Republic of Armenia, social and political organizations, mass media as well as citizens to … refrain from public statements tarnishing the reputation of judges, insulting judges and casting doubt on their impartiality,” it said.

The union urged them to also “refrain from any actions hampering the normal work of courts and disrupting public order near court buildings.”

The statement came two days after supporters of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian blocked the entrances to court buildings across Armenia. Pashinian called for such protests following a Yerevan court’s controversial decision on May 18 to release the indicted former President Robert Kocharian from custody.

Speaking during the protests on Monday, Pashinian said Armenian courts are widely regarded as a “remnant of the former corrupt system” and lack “sufficient legitimacy to act.” He called for a far-reaching reform of the judicial system that would involve a mandatory “vetting” of all judges.

“All those judges who know deep down that they cannot be impartial and objective must resign and thereby provide an important service to the Republic of Armenia and its people,” added the premier.

A parliamentary leader of Pashinian’s My Step alliance said on Tuesday that lawmakers have already begun drafting a bill on such “vetting.”

The Union of Judges acknowledged that “the judicial branch too needs reforms” and said it is ready to engage in “constructive discussions” will relevant stakeholders for that purpose. Still, it cautioned that the reforms must conform to the Armenian constitution and “not disrupt the normal work of the system.”

The union already complained in December about what it called growing insults and threats publicly voiced against some of its members.