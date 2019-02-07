“Zhoghovurd” condemns as “disgusting” the behavior during a court hearing on Wednesday of members of the Sasna Tsrer armed group that seized a police station in Yerevan in 2016. “Having claimed three human lives during the seizure of the police base, the Sasna Tsrer members tried to present themselves as heroes and justify their deeds with their ‘right to revolt’ for the purpose of ‘saving the homeland’ and restoring the constitutional order,” reports the paper. It says that the members of the group set free following the “velvet revolution” still “do not realize the gravity of their actions or even try to show remorse.” On the contrary, it says, they are proud of their deadly attack on the Erebuni police facility.

Lragir.am says that the leadership of Kosovo is ready for a land swap with Serbia for the sake of its eventual membership in the European Union. “Coincidentally, almost the same statement has been made by the prime minister of Moldova,” writes the publication. “Kosovo, Serbia and Moldova are the most real candidates to join the EU in the near future. Territorial disputes are the biggest obstacles on that path and the statements by the prime ministers of Kosovo and Moldova mean that these countries are prepared to give up disputed territories for the sake of European integration.” The publication speculates that the West may also offer Azerbaijan to drop its claim to Nagorno-Karabakh in return for major benefits.

“Zhamanak” says that although Gagik Tsarukian’s Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) was driven out of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s government in October some BHK members still hold government positions. “In particular, the BHK’s deputy chairman, Armen Arzumanian, is a deputy minister of communications, transport and information technology,” writes the paper. “Other BHK members work as deputy governors or hold other state posts. This raises a logical question: is the BHK is a semi-governing or semi-opposition force now?”

(Lilit Harutiunian)