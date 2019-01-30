“Zhamanak” comments on Tuesday talks in Yerevan between Armenian leaders and the European Union’s visiting commissioner on European neighborhood, Johannes Hahn, saying that the EU could and should play a major role in Armenia’s democratization. The paper cites Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian as telling Hahn that democracy is a “value, rather than a geopolitical orientation” for his government. It describes that statement as “important.” “For many years, Armenia’s European integration was a process conditioned by political expediency or motives,” it says. “The EU-Armenia relationship needs to take roots and those roots must lie in the area of public life, rather than policy.”

“Zhoghovurd” hits out at supporters and lawyers of former President Robert Kocharian speaking out against his prosecution on charges related to the 2008 protests in Yerevan. One of those lawyers, Ruben Sahakian, said on Tuesday that on March 1, 2008 the Armenian army was only ordered to protect key government buildings and did not use force against protesters. “The very fact that troops and military hardware were deployed in the capital testifies to the army’s use [by Kocharian] for political purposes,” comments the paper.

“Past” reacts to negative reactions to a public presentation of Kocharian’s newly published memoir which took place in Nagorno-Karabakh’s capital Stepanakert last week. The paper notes that people are now discussing “anything but the book.” “Armenia needs such memoirs for a number of reasons,” it says. “First of all, they are interesting because they reveal the unofficial side of politics. Secondly, they allow us to outline a general portrait of members of Armenia’s political elite. Thirdly, the Armenian political scene has always suffered from a lack of transparency.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)