“Zhamanak” says that the opposition Bright Armenia Party (LHK) has called for the government to significantly cut the number of deputy governors of the country’s ten provinces for cost saving purposes. The paper hails the initiative and says that the provincial administrations must be thoroughly reformed in order to act more like development agencies than the government’s territorial divisions. “Armenia is too small a country to be in serious need of [large] provincial administrations,” it says.

“Hraparak” reports that Yerevan State University and two other state-run universities are now supervised by new boards of trustees formed since last year’s “velvet revolution.” “It must be noted that the new chairmen [of the boards] are apolitical figures, unlike the previous ones, and in this sense Nikol Pashinian’s government and Education Minister Arayik Harutiunian in particular are making good on their promises to depoliticize the universities and especially their governing bodies,” comments the paper. It hopes that the university boards will now play a greater role in efforts to reform Armenia’s system of higher education.

“Zhoghovurd” is concerned about the UNESCO’s recent decision to declare a traditional Armenian folk dance, kochari, an Azerbaijani dance and include it on its list of “intangible cultural heritage.” “Interestingly, the Armenian side never tried or managed to thwart the Azerbaijani efforts,” complains the paper. “We should have fought against the Azerbaijani initiative not at the last minute … but earlier.”

(Lilit Harutiunian)