“Zhamanak” says that Prosperous Armenia Party (BHK) leader Gagik Tsarukian is apparently the sole wealthy businessman holding a seat in the new Armenian parliament. “Of course big business cannot fail to have interests in the political scene,” write the paper. “This fact only necessitates mechanisms for a clear and formal separation [of business from politics] so that politics is protected against motives of big business and the danger of serious distortion.” It says that “legislative solutions” are needed for that purpose.

1in.am reacts to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s late-night visit to the Yerevan municipality, linking it with recent days’ social media criticism of Mayor Hayk Marutian’s handling of garbage collection and illegal street trade in the Armenian capital. “Within just a few months it became clear that in essence Yerevan has no municipal authority,” comments the publication. It says a handful of opposition members of the municipal council have easily exposed the incompetence of Marutian and his team.

“The prime minister’s appointees operate at the expense of his popularity and authority,” it says. “In these circumstances, Nikol Pashinian cannot deal with fundamental issues and is forced to have issues such garbage collection in Yerevan or a crisis at a Charentsavan school on his agenda.”

Speaking to Lragir.am, an economic adviser to Pashinian, Artak Manukian, says that Armenia’s gas distribution network owned by Gazprom cut gas prices for households and corporate consumers in 2017 in order to boost its former chief executive and then Prime Minister Karen Karapetian. “The Russian giant would have loved to see one of its former top managers govern Armenia,” says Manukian. “Obviously, Gazprom cannot fail to be subordinate to Russia’s president. Therefore, the gas price hike for Armenia was [decided] at that level, rather than by Gazprom.” Gazprom is an “instrument” of the Russian government, adds Manukian.

(Lilit Harutiunian)