“Zhamanak” says that the commander of Nagorno-Karabakh’s army, General Levon Mnatsakanian, and two other top security officials in Stepanakert are poised to be sacked. The paper links that to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s angry reaction to recent Karabakh criticism one of his close associates. “Revolutionary shocks in Artsakh are absolutely inadmissible,” comments the paper. “Armenia’s authorities must resist the temptation to ‘occupy,’ so to speak, Artsakh’s leadership and instead must put the emphasis on harmonizing the political and economic systems of the two Armenian republics. No internal political issue warrants any questioning of Artsakh’s being a separate player.”

“Zhoghovurd” reports that Vachagan Ghazarian, Serzh Sarkisian’s former chief bodyguard arrested recently, expressed readiness on Wednesday to donate $6 million to the state. The paper notes that Ghazarian made the offer as investigators asked a Yerevan court to extend his pre-trial arrest. It recalls in this regard Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s repeated pledges to recover huge amounts of money which he believes were “stolen from the people” by the former authorities. “That process seems to have started with the opening of criminal cases,” it says. “Serzh Sarkisian’s brother Sashik earlier expressed readiness to transfer $30 million kept in his frozen bank account to the state.” Similar statements have also been by two other former senior officials facing criminal charges.

“Past” reports on a boycott of classes staged by students and teachers at a school in the town of Charentsavan in protest against the dismissal of its principal. Pashinian personally travelled to Charentsavan on Wednesday to meet with the protesters. “On the face of it, there is nothing wrong with that and it is even nice to see the prime minister pay attention to issues raised by people,” writes the paper. “But this raises several questions. What do the regional governor, the minister for local government and the education minister get paid for? If they are not able to settle a crisis at a single school why do they keep their jobs?”

(Lilit Harutiunian)