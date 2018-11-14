“Zhoghovurd” quotes Armen Rustamian, a leader of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun), as saying that his party will never enter into governing coalitions whose decisions it cannot veto. “To be honest, Armen Rustamian is absolutely right,” comments the paper. “In newly independent Armenia Dashnaktsutyun has formed coalitions for four times. The first three coalitions were formed under the former authorities dominated by the HHK. Dashnaktsutyun never had a decisive say in them.” It says Dashnaktsutyun did not care about that and defended its power-sharing deals with Robert Kocharian and Serzh Sarkisian until recently.

According to Lragir.am, Rustamian also complained that Dashnaktsutyun is blamed for past government policies and decisions for which it was not responsible. “Thus, having analyzed its decade-long activities in Armenia, Dashnaktsutyun is blaming those coalitions that were joined by it,” writes the online publication. “That is to say [according to Rustamian] that the Dashnaks joined the coalitions not for money and quotas but for the realization of sublime goals and that [their coalition partners] didn’t listen to them. As for the third coalition force, [Gagik Tsarukian’s] BHK, this party does not even feel the need to analyze its activities and … is instead criticizing its former coalition partners for the kind of things that are characteristic of itself.”

“Zhamanak” reports that former President Robert Kocharian has filed a defamation suit against businesswoman Silva Hambardzumian who accused him of corruption earlier this month. The paper notes that although Hambardzumian also made similar allegations another ex-president, Serzh Sarkisian, the latter has not taken her court. It speculates that Kocharian is now at loggerheads with not only the new Armenian government but also Sarkisian.

(Lilit Harutiunian)