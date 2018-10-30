“Zhamanak” suggests that the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun) is effectively responsible for the second narrow defeat of a key election bill in parliament on Monday. “The absence of two lawmakers of this party’s faction proved decisive in the outcome of the ballot in which the bill was just one vote short of approval. It is, indeed, difficult to say whether Dashnaktsutyun had designed that mathematical move or it also came as a surprise to the party. It was only clear that the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia would boycott the vote. But in that case the risk of absentees should also have been clear to Dashnaktsutyun,” the paper writes.

“Zhoghovurd” writes: “Former president Robert Kocharian also accepts that the government of Nikol Pashinian enjoys popular support and that all this very soon will be reflected in election results. Kocharian also accepts that a considerable part of society today is not ready to listen to him. Therefore, in a situation like that declaring about his responsibility to assume the role of the opposition leader means going against the opinion of a considerable part of society… Kocharian hopes that the euphoria among the people will one day subside and people will start to complain about the current government. But will the society accept Kocharian as an opposition leader even in that case?”

(Lilit Harutiunian)