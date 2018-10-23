Armenian President Refuses To Sign ‘Counterrevolutionary’ Bill

President Armen Sarkissian has asked Armenia’s Constitutional Court to rule on the legality of a controversial bill that sparked angry street protests in Yerevan early this month.

The bill hastily passed by the National Assembly on October 2 might complicate the parliament’s dissolution and the holding of fresh general elections sought by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian. It took the form of amendments to the parliament statutes.

Pashinian accused the former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) and two other parliamentary forces of hatching a “counterrevolutionary” conspiracy against his minority government. Responding to his appeal, thousands of his supporters rallied outside the parliament building immediately after the passage of the bill.

Pashinian held talks with parliament majority leaders in the following hours. He told the angry crowd afterwards that he received assurances that they will not hamper his efforts to force the elections in December.

Under the Armenian constitution, such polls can be held only if the prime minister resigns and the parliament fails to replace him or her within two weeks.

Some observers had suggested earlier that after Pashinian’s tactical resignation his supporters will blockade the parliament to prevent it from electing another premier during the two-week period. The controversial bill would effectively extend that period indefinitely.

Sarkissian’s office said on Tuesday that he has decided not to sign the bill into law because he sees “apparent legal-constitutional problems” emanating from it. The president will therefore ask the Constitutional Court to determine whether the bill conforms to the constitution, the office announced in a statement.

The statement said that Sarkissian’s decision is based on a “thorough examination” conducted by the presidential staff.

The court is extremely unlikely to hand down a ruling on the appeal before the parliament’s dissolution widely expected to occur on October 31.