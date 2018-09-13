“Zhoghovurd” accuses former President Robert Kocharian of putting pressure on the investigation and witnesses in the 2008 postelection crackdown case in which he is a key suspect by issuing threats in an interview on the wiretapping scandal. “[They] will be held to account very soon,” the paper quotes the ex-president as saying in the interview with a local news website. “And Kocharian issues such threats in a situation when it is he whom many suspect of ordering the wiretapping of telephone conversations between the National Security Service (NSS) director and the Special Investigation Service (SIS) chief and leaking their audio to the press. After all this, one may have concerns that remaining at large Kocharian is obstructing the investigation and, therefore, must immediately be taken into custody.”

The editor of “Aravot” praises the NSS and SIS chiefs for swiftly reacting to the wiretapping scandal by holding a joint press conference and answering questions from media: “Whether their explanations were enough or not is a secondary matter in this case. It is important that they did not hide. Can you imagine a similar situation before the revolution? The predecessors of these officials would have gone into hiding for two or three months and then if some reporter managed to meet them somewhere in the corridors, they would have said: we already answered that question and have nothing to add.”

(Anush Mkrtchian)