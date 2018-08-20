(Saturday, August 18)

“Nikol Pashinian yesterday declared [Republic] square the ‘supreme body of people’s rule,’” writes Lragir.am “Just like it was formed in this square, his government will be accountable and subordinate to the square from now on,” it cited Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian as saying at Friday’s rally in Yerevan. The online publication says Pashinian also indicated that he plans to hold frequent referendums on major issues facing the country, including constitutional amendments. It says this is how he wants to overcome resistance from members of the former government.

1in.am is also impressed with Pashinian’s rally held to mark his first 100 days in power. “Nikol Pashinian announced the start of the second phase of the revolution,” writes the publication.

“Wishful thinking is certainly an important thing,” writes “Hraparak.” “You can say that you eradicated corruption and economic monopolies in 40 minutes. You can say that tax revenues and housing prices have unexpectedly risen and an inflow of people [to Armenia] has begun in the last two months. You can say that the crime of March 1 [2008] has been solved in full and the criminals must go to jail. You can swear that we will not be making any concessions on the Karabakh issue and will build an excellent relationship with Russia. You can say whatever people want to hear, and those masses will hail and glorify you. But smart people realize that those statements are just statements and may be very different from real actions.”

(Tigran Avetisian)