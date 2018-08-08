“Aravot” blasts 46 members of Armenia’s parliament who have called for former President Robert Kocharian’s release from prison, saying that they have thus become “political kamikazes” and ruined their “political dignity.” “Democracy in Armenia has no alternative and there will be no proscription lists here,” writes the paper. “Forget about that. But Armenian politics is not a garbage dump. It has filters that will inevitably be working.”

Lragir.am reports that a similar petition was also signed on Tuesday by over a dozen members of Nagorno-Karabakh’s parliament. The online publication believes that the move was agreed with Bako Sahakian, the Karabakh president. It notes that the new Armenian government backed Sahakian when he recently faced protests by local residents demanding his resignation. It says that Sahakian has failed to deliver on his pledges to carry out major reforms in Karabakh.

“Zhoghovurd” reports that the chief of the Armenian police, Valeri Osipian, said on Tuesday that his agency will go to great lengths to help ensure the freedom and fairness of elections in the country. “The police chief told police officers to be vigilant for neutralizing manifestations [of electoral fraud] and stressed that police officers displaying inactivity on this issue would be strictly punished,” says the paper. It says that the police have never received such explicit orders and warnings before. Osipian’s remarks are another indication that “serious changes have occurred in Armenia,” concludes the paper.

(Tigran Avetisian)