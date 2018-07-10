“Zhoghovurd” finds “interesting” the fact that Yerevan’s Mayor Taron Markarian gave no reason for his resignation which he announced on Monday. “It is not clear whether or not the resignation was agreed with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian,” writes the paper. It notes that Pashinian effectively called for Markarian’s resignation shortly after he came to power. It describes Markarian as “one of the key figures of the former government who was not acceptable to the new authorities.”

“After the street-based regime change it was not hard to guess that joint work between the former regime’s representative Taron Markarian and the velvet-revolutionary government is impossible,” writes “Hayots Ashkhar.” This is why the mayor had no choice but to step down, says the paper.

“Zhamanak” reacts to former President Robert Kocharian’s latest comments on the 2008 crackdown on opposition protesters which was ordered by him. The paper says that while defending his actions in February-March 2008 Kocharian is now trying to dodge responsibility for a secret order to the armed forces which was signed by then Defense Minister Mikael Harutiunian. Kocharian said that he did not have to agree to Harutiunian’s decision to deploy troops in and around Yerevan. Kocharian is thus “washing his hands on the issue of Mikael Harutiunian,” comments the paper. “What is more, he is indirectly holding Serzh Sarkisian responsible for that,” it claims.

“168 Zham” quotes a U.S. political analyst, Paul Stronski, as saying that U.S. President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are unlikely to discuss the unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict when they meet in Helsinki this month. He notes that there Russia and the United States have had few differences on Karabakh.

(Tigran Avetisian)