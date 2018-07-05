Sarkisian’s Brother Held By National Security Service

Aleksandr Sarkisian, a controversial brother of Armenia’s former President Serzh Sarkisian, spent the night at Armenia’s National Security Service (NSS) after being detained along with his son, Hayk, following a search of their apartment on Wednesday.

As of Thursday afternoon the NSS did not yet report any details of the raid, grounds for the detention of the Sarkisians or their legal status.

Following nearly nine hours of the search NSS officers were seen carrying with them several bags of yet undisclosed items before Aleksandr Sarkisian was taken to the NSS. The law-enforcement agency promised to release details and footage of the operation later on.

The 62-year-old brother of the former president, who is better known to the public as “Sashik,” is thought to have made a big fortune in the past two decades. Unconfirmed reports in the Armenian press have said that he spent millions of dollars buying real estate in Europe and the United States.

Aleksandr Sarkisian was briefly detained on June 25 by police who found weapons in his car. Later Valery Osipian, the chief of the Armenian police, said that it was found out that the weapons were possessed by Sarkisian legally.

Meanwhile, Serzh Sarkisian’s second, youngest brother Levon Sarkisian and his two children are suspected of “illegal enrichment” and could face prosecution on relevant charges after law-enforcement authorities discovered nearly $7 million held by them in an Armenian bank.

The State Revenue Committee (SRC) launched criminal proceedings against them last week shortly after announcing that a company linked to Levon Sarkisian has been fined 800 million drams ($1.7 million) for tax evasion.

The SRC said that while searching Sarkisian’s home its investigators found documents showing that he, his son Narek and daughter Ani deposited a total of $6.8 million in the unnamed bank “in the second half of 2017.” It said that the ex-president’s youngest brother and Ani Sarkisian failed to disclose these sums to a state anti-corruption body while Narek did not file any income declarations at all.

Under Armenian law, such declarations are mandatory for high-ranking state officials and their family members. This legal requirement applies to Levon Sarkisian because he has long worked as ambassador-at-large at the Armenian Foreign Ministry.

In a separate probe the Special Investigation Service last month brought charges of illegal enrichment against Vachagan Ghazarian, Serzh Sarkisian’s longtime chief bodyguard, who was remanded in custody on June 28. Ghazarian carried over $1 million worth of cash in a bag during his arrest. Police found another $1.1 million as well as 230,000 euros ($267,000) in cash when they searched his apartment earlier in June.