Pashinian Voices ‘Unconditional Support’ For Karabakh Leader

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian voiced strong support for Bako Sahakian, Nagorno-Karabakh’s president, during a weekend trip to the region which followed a series of anti-government protests in Stepanakert.

The protests were sparked by a June 1 violent dispute between several officers of Karabakh’s National Security Service (NSS) and other local residents. About 200 people blocked Stepanakert’s main avenue for four days, demanding the resignation of the NSS and police chiefs.

Three NSS officers were arrested and the Karabakh government pledged to ensure an objective criminal investigation.

The protests ended only after a June 4 appeal from Pashinian. Two days later, the chiefs of the local police and NSS as well as the Karabakh state minister, Arayik Harutiunian, tendered their resignations.

Sahakian, in power since 2007, went on to announce on June 11 that he will not again seek reelection when his current term in office ends in 2020.

The move failed to satisfy a local opposition party that demanded Sahakian’s immediate resignation last week during demonstrations that attracted only several dozen people. Riot police prevented them from rallying in the Karabakh capital’s central square.

Pashinian travelled to Karabakh on Saturday for a second time since being elected Armenia’s prime minister on May 8. Accompanied by Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan, he and Sahakian attended a mass at a newly built church in the town of Chartar and visited a nearby section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani “line of contact.”

The two men then held talks in Stepanakert, with Pashinian praising what he called Sahakian’s readiness to make “real and substantive changes.”“On this issue I want to express our unconditional support for our Artsakh (Karabakh) colleagues and President Bako Sahakian personally,” he said.

“Armenia’s government unconditionally supports your political course,” added the premier.

Pashinian further underlined that backing when he took a selfie of him and the Karabakh leader as they walked in Stepanakert late in the evening. He posted the photograph on his Facebook page followed by hundreds of thousands of Armenians.

Sahakian thanked Pashinian for the show of support in a letter sent on Monday. He said that for their part the Karabakh authorities fully support Pashinian’s efforts to “strengthen democracy and the rule of law in Mother Armenia.”