“Haykakan Zhamanak” is dissatisfied with criminal investigations into last month’s violent attacks on anti-government protesters in Yerevan which were reportedly carried out by government loyalists. The paper argues that nobody has been formally charged in connection with those incidents yet. It notes, though, that law-enforcement authorities moved on Wednesday to arrest the brother of the notorious top bodyguard of Vladimir Gasparian, the former chief of the Armenian police. It says that a court in Yerevan was in no rush to sanction the arrest.

“Aravot” rules out the possibility of former President Serzh Sarkisian’s and his HHK party’s returning to power. “The former authorities have no avenue of regaining power,” editorializes the paper. It also says that the new government might exploit popular fears of an HHK “revanche” to deflect possible criticism of its policies.

“Zhoghovurd” reports that “huge amounts” of public money have been spent on the purchase of two cars for a recently established Armenian state body, the Supreme Judicial Council. They will cost taxpayers about $80,000. The paper blames Gagik Harutiunian, the former Constitutional Court chairman heading the council, for what it sees as extravagant spending.

“Zhamanak” reacts to reports that Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, will again debate a draft resolution recognizing the 1915 Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire. The paper cautions that this does not mean the Knesset will definitely pass the resolution this time around. “After all, it’s not the first time that the Armenian genocide reaches the political agenda of Israel or other countries in the world when they have problems with Turkey,” it says. “On the one hand, it is offensive to see others use our pain for solving their grievances against Turkey. On the other hand, we cannot fail to come to terms with that reality. Otherwise, we would have to declare that we renounce efforts at international recognition of the genocide and call on other countries to avoid playing the Armenian card.”

