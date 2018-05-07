(Saturday, May 5)

“Zhoghovurd” says that the authors of Armenia’s new constitution made the conduct of fresh parliamentary elections as difficult as possible in order to minimize “variants of regime change” and “perpetuate” the Republican Party’s hold on power. The paper complains about confusing and complicated constitutional provisions relating to the dissolution of the National Assembly.

“Zhamanak” says that while opposition leader Nikol Pashinian’s appointment as prime minister seems a forgone conclusion there are lingering worries about the possible obstruction of his work by not only the Republican Party (HHK) but also businessman Gagik Tsarukian’s alliance. The paper says that after becoming prime minister Pashinian will be regarded by Tsarukian as “not only an ally but also a rival.” “Political capitalization of the velvet revolution remains an open question,” it says. “The lack of it could become a problem at the next stage.”

“Aravot” says the widely held belief that the democratic revolution in Armenia has been a success is “too optimistic.” “It will be possible to speak of success only if we manage to build a better state and society,” editorializes the paper. “Thousands of people who have dealt with injustice in the last 25 years or think that they have will protest outside the government building with their just or not so just demands.” It says that Armenians need to be “a little patient” and realize that genuine reform of state institutions will take some time. The paper also warns of the risk of Pashinian or other leaders of his movement becoming “the kind of figures that have been rejected by the revolution.” Armenia already went through such a disappointment in the early 1990s, it says.

(Tatev Danielian)