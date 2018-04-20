Armenian Church Leaders Concerned About Unrest

The two heads of the Armenian Apostolic Church voices their concerns in connection with continuing anti-government demonstrations in Yerevan when they met with Prime Minister Serzh Sarkisian on Friday.

According to Sarkisian’s press office, Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II and the Lebanon-based Catholicos Aram I “appreciated” the fact that there have been no serious violent clashes between protesters and security forces so far.

Aram, who is the number two figure in the church hierarchy, said the daily protests against Sarkisian disrupting traffic in the capital are hurting Armenia.

“After all, it will take months to overcome the consequences of these demonstrations and damage caused in the course of them,” he said. “The country could be damaged. We must tell the demonstrators that this is our common fatherland and all of us are its children.”

In this regard, Aram hailed Sarkisian’s offers of dialogue made to the protest leader, Nikol Pashinian. Armenia’s government and opposition should discuss all contentious issues “at the negotiating table, not on the street,” he said.

Garegin also called for “national consolidation and unity” but stopped short of explicitly criticizing the protesters, according his remarks publicized by Sarkisian’s office. “We are praying for this situation to gradually calm down and return to normal,” he told the premier.

In a televised interview aired on Thursday, Sarkisian criticized the protests against his decision to stay in power, as prime minister, after serving out his final presidential term on April 9.“When there is no logic in people’s actions it’s very difficult to understand how events will develop,” he told the Shant TV channel.

“Unfortunately, we once went down that bitter path,” he said, apparently referring to the March 2008 violent unrest in Yerevan which preceded the start of his presidency. He said his government “will do everything to avoid” a repeat of that scenario.

The premier also said: “We will never opt to restrict rights under any circumstances.”