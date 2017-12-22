“Haykakan Zhamanak” says that the Armenian economy is on course to grow by 7 percent this year and make it harder for President Serzh Sarkisian to find an excuse for possibly replacing Prime Minister Karen Karapetian. “In the tacit confrontation between Serzh Sarkisian and Karen Karapetian, this could give Karapetian an additional trump card,” writes the paper. “And if there have really been no discussions yet within the [ruling] HHK elite on the candidacy of the next prime minister then one can guess that not everything has been decided yet. But that is just a guess.” It speculates that the authorities may be trying to give the public “positive signals” and making it “forget” about Sarkisian until next spring.

“Although Serzh Sarkisian is in no rush to announce that he is going to occupy the post of prime minister after April 9, everything is clear even without such an announcement,” says “Zhamanak.” “The new provisions of the constitution that will come into force on April 9 are simply tailor-made for Serzh Sarkisian. Members of Serzh Sarkisian’s entourage claim that he wants to say while taking up the post of prime minister that he will continue to deal with foreign policy and defense and that socioeconomic issues will be dealt with by the deputy prime ministers and ministers.”

“Chorrord Ishkhanutyun” dismisses Sarkisian’s latest calls for combatting corruption in the country. The paper argues that he has made such statements throughout his political career.

“It has been a while since the authorities started trying to demonstrate that they are extremely busy fighting against corruption with strictest methods,” writes “Zhoghovurd.” The paper says that the Council of Europe’s Group of States Against Corruption (GRECO) came up with a “totally different evaluation” in a report released on Thursday. The report says that so far the Armenian authorities have “satisfactorily” implemented only five of 18 anti-graft recommendations made by GRECO. “Admittedly, such evaluations could be expected,” says the paper. “Right from the beginning it was clear that the authorities’ actions in the fight against corruption are just imitations. They rather speak out against those vicious practices than take real steps.

(Elen Chilingarian)