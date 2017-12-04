(Saturday, December 2)

“Zhoghovurd” says that the Armenian authorities remain euphoric about their Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) with the European Union that was signed on November 24. “The authorities were just as jubilant when they were joining the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU),” scoffs the paper. It claims that Armenia has still not drawn tangible benefits from its membership in the EEU.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” discusses leading Russian TV channels’ highly negative reaction to the CEPA, saying that they were “instructed” to do so because the EU-Armenia deal is “not quite to the Russian leadership’s liking.” The paper says this disproves statements to the contrary that were made by Armenian officials.

“Past” also looks at the Russian outcry against Armenia’s efforts to deepen its economic and political relations with Russia. The paper says that some Russian commentators have defended in this regard Russia’s controversial arms deals with Azerbaijan widely condemned in Armenia. It deplores this fact.

“168 Zham” reports on the latest Armenian-drafted statement on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that was adopted at a summit of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) held in the Belarusian capital Minsk. “The CSTO presidency is held by Armenia and Armenia has managed to used that for securing declarations expedient for it,” the paper quotes a Russian military analyst, Pavel Felgenhauer, as saying. “With that statement, the CSTO affirmed its position that it can only assist, rather than intervene, the platform which is supposed to help solve this conflict. It is not a pro-Armenian statement. But the three principles mentioned by it are Armenian diplomatic wordings. We have repeatedly heard them.”

Felgenhauer also makes the point that Armenia could not have gotten the other CSTO member states to back such a statement without Russia’s backing. “Russian assisted in the adoption of that statement because both Russia and the CSTO were subjected to criticism after the April [2016] war and Russia is trying to address [that criticism] one by one,” he says. “This can also be seen as a step taken for the Armenian society in addition to all those measures that were taken by Russia after the April war.” Those measures include new and more powerful weapons supplied to the Armenian military, according to the Russian analyst.

(Artur Papian)