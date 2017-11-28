Armenia Repatriates Azeri Soldier’s Body

The Armenian military repatriated on Tuesday the body of an Azerbaijani soldier who was reportedly found dead on Armenia’s border with Azerbaijan’s Nakhichevan exclave last week.

The handover facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) took place at another section of the Nakhichevan frontier.

The Defense Ministry in Yerevan released several photographs that showed Armenian military personnel carrying a stretcher covered with a white sheet at a fortified border post. They were accompanied by three ICRC officials, one of whom held up a Red Cross flag.

According to the ministry, the Azerbaijani soldier was found on Thursday lying dead in front of an Armenian army post facing eastern Nakhichevan. A ministry statement released on Tuesday insisted that he was an army captain.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has said, however, that the dead soldier, identified as Bakhruz Jalibeyli, was a 19-year-old conscript who deserted his unit after committing an unspecified “crime.” So far it has said nothing about the circumstances of his death.

The ICRC similarly assisted in the handover to Baku in February of the body of another Azerbaijani soldier who was shot dead at another section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border last December. Yerevan said that his death was the result of an attempted Azerbaijani incursion into Armenia which also left three Armenian servicemen dead.