(Saturday, October 28)

“Aravot” is disappointed with the parliamentary debate on a controversial government proposal to essentially abolish military draft deferments that have long been enjoyed by male students of state-run universities in Armenia. In an editorial, the paper says that opposition lawmakers were wrong to put the emphasis on alleged draft evasion among the authors of the government bill, other government officials and individuals connected to them. It is also supportive of the measure sought by the government.

“We need educated and competent officers more than ever before,” “Aravot” goes on. “Young people need not worry. Those of them who have something to give in science or any other sphere will definitely get to do that. The army will not hinder them.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” reports that Russia has lifted its ban on imports of Turkish tomatoes which was imposed following the November 2015 shooting down of a Russian warplane near the Syrian-Turkish border. The paper says that Armenian tomato farmers have failed to really take advantage of the ban because they still pay much more for Russian gas, used for heating their greenhouse, than their Russian competitors do.

Vadim Yevseyev, a Russian political analyst, tells “168 Zham” that he is skeptical about the upcoming fresh negotiations between Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian and his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov. “The political situation in Baku and Yerevan does not allow one to predict serious, substantive negotiations on the Karabakh issue,” he says. “The leaderships of both counties are preparing for political changes, which will preclude discussion of serious scenarios regarding a Karabakh settlement.”

(Tatev Danielian)