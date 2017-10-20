“Zhoghovurd” notes that an Armenian soldier was shot and killed by Azerbaijani forces in Nagorno-Karabakh on Thursday just three days after the Armenian-Azerbaijani presidential meeting in Geneva. The paper says that Baku continues to violate the ceasefire despite President Ilham Aliyev’s reported pledge to ease tensions on the frontlines. “The incident must first and foremost be a cause for concern for the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group,” it says. “They must explicitly demand that Azerbaijan put an end to its unconstructive actions and attempts to torpedo the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement process.”

“Zhamanak” urges Armenia and the European Union to issue “clear statements” to the effect that they will sign their Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) next month. “In case of its non-signing, it won’t matter at all by how much it will be delayed and who is to blame for that,” writes the paper.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” scoffs at Prime Minister Karen Karapetian’s remark that Armenians should “treat with patience” the latest rise in the prices of some foodstuffs and gasoline. The paper is unconvinced by Karapetian’s and other officials’ assurances that the price hikes were caused by external market factors. It argues that in September the price of sugar plummeted by more than 30 percent year on year in the international markets but rose by 3.4 percent in Armenia. Sugar imports to the country are controlled by Samvel Aleksanian, a pro-government wealthy businessman.

“Chorrord Ishkhanutyun” comments on the resignation of Portugal’s interior minister which followed a series of deadly wildfires in the country. The paper suggests with sarcasm that he should have “followed his Armenian counterparts’ example” and listed the quantity of equipment used for extinguishing the fires.

(Tigran Avetisian)