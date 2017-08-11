“Zhoghovurd” claims that the Armenian government’s pledges to try to ensure that energy prices in the country remain unchanged until 2036 are the latest in a series of “cheap PR stunts.” “It’s good that the authorities are planning long-term development programs,” writes the paper. “But it’s not clear through what mechanisms all that will be accomplished.” It says that the authorities are primarily concerned with the “propaganda effect” of such promises.

“Republican Party (HHK) figures say that whoever becomes prime minister [in 2018] Serzh Sarkisian will remain their leader,” writes Lragir.am. “Serzh Sarkisian knows the HHK better than anyone else. For the sake of their positions they would sell everything, let alone their leader.” The online publication says Sarkisian is therefore deliberately keeping his HHK loyalists in the dark about his political future. “They have probably started to realize in the HHK what kind of changes are going to happen and signs of that happening are already visible,” it says. “It’s all about ownership and privileges. A fierce fight is expected.”

“Aravot” understands opposition calls for renaming streets in Yerevan that are still bearing the names of Armenian Communist leaders of the 1920s and 1930s. “This is directly connected with a value system on the basis of which our state must develop,” editorializes the paper. “There is no such value system yet. In the second half of the 1980s, the progressive segment of Soviet Armenian intellectuals as well as former dissidents definitely thought about that. But they failed to counter the traditional thinking that was prevalent within the society. As a result, a lot has remained the same in terms of public mentality, which is the same thing as the value system. But a lot has also changed.”

(Tigran Avetisian)