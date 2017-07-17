Sarkisian Still Vague On Political Future

President Serzh Sarkisian has again declined to shed light on his political future, claiming that “it doesn’t matter” who will be Armenia’s prime minister after he completes his final term next April.

In an interview with the Armenia TV channel aired late on Sunday, Sarkisian did not rule out the possibility of becoming prime minister after the country’s transformation into a parliamentary republic, which will also happen in April 2018. He at the same time praised Prime Minister Karen Karapetian’s economic policies.

Asked whether he plans to take up Karapetian’s post, Sarkisian said: “I have repeatedly said and I have said it frankly … that I have never thought about what my next area of activity will be. I continue to think in the same way. There is still a lot of time [left before April 2018.]”

“But does it really matter? It doesn’t, right? Our county now has a parliamentary system of government. Who has the parliamentary majority will nominate the prime minister,” he went on, referring to the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) headed by him.

“Of course a lot depends on individuals. But Armenia no longer has a person-centered government, and I think our people deserve credit for that,” added the president, who turned 63 on June 30.

Most Armenian observers do not expect Sarkisian to leave the political arena after the end of his decade-long presidency. Some of them say he will likely become prime minister. Others believe that he will hold the reins of power in another capacity, including as chairman of the HHK, which won parliamentary elections held in April 2016.

A former business executive appointed as prime minister last September, Karapetian has repeatedly indicated his desire to retain his post next year. In recent weeks some Armenian media outlets have been rife with speculation about a rift between Karapetian and Sarkisian.

Sarkisian dismissed those claims as “untrue” on June 6. He stated on June 29 that Karapetian’s government continues to enjoy his “full trust.”

In his latest televised remarks, the president praised the government’s efforts to speed up economic growth in Armenia by improving the business environment and attracting large-scale investments promised by Karapetian.

“I do see positive changes in our economy,” he said. “I see possibilities for an increase in investments, a substantial increase. This is very important to me. Processes matter to me and processes are on a positive track.”

Sarkisian said vaguely in March that he would like to “play a role, in some capacity, in ensuring the security of our people” after April 2018. He wore a military uniform when he spoke to Armenia TV in the northern Tavush province bordering Azerbaijan. He inspected Armenian troops deployed there hours before the interview.