“Aravot” claims that Azerbaijan seems to have failed to achieve “political and propaganda results” with its “provocative” actions taken on the Karabakh frontlines this month. “They have failed to prove their legend about ‘bloody-thirsty Armenians,’” writes the paper. One of the reasons for that, it says, is a glaring contradiction between Baku’s declared commitment to peace and regular threats to win back not only Karabakh but also “historical Azerbaijani lands” in Armenia proper. The paper also points to apparent problems that have emerged in Azerbaijan’s relationship with Russia. “Analysts believe the reason for their differences is competition over gas, an area where the interests of these two countries do not converge,” it says.

“Who will be Armenia’s prime minister after 2018? This is the number one issue on the Armenian political agenda at the moment,” writes “Hayots Ashkhar.” The pro-presidential paper disapproves of the opposition Yelk alliance’s growing efforts to bring up this matter on the parliament floor. It says that instead of discussing President Serzh Sarkisian’s political future, Yelk and other opposition forces should seek to “impose their own agenda” on the country’s rulers. “The country is faced with unprecedented external and internal challenges, and in this situation the opposition … is bothering with changes that will occur within the ruling elite in 2018,” it says.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” reacts to reports that Russia and Georgia have finalized a deal to open transport corridors through South Ossetia and Abkhazia. “This is an extremely important development for Armenia,” comments the paper. “The thing is that the only road currently connecting Armenia to Russia passes through the Upper Lars [mountain pass,] which is causing our entrepreneurs considerable damage. If Russia’s and Georgia’s representatives indeed reached a final and irreversible agreement, then Armenia will get a very convenient, reliable and short overland link to Russia.”

(Tigran Avetisian)