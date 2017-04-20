“Zhamanak” says that political parties that failed to win seats in Armenia’s new parliament may still be used by the authorities even if they are not capable of having a serious influence on political developments on their own. The paper says that they might acquire some clout and affect “the balance of forces within the government system” only with the help of the authorities.

“Hraparak” says that while the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) is primarily to blame for the situation in the country, its junior coalition partner, the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (Dashnaktsutyun), also bears responsibility. Dashnaktsutyun, the paper says, “wants to make use of all government perks, participate in decision making but dodge responsibility.” It says this party is so old and experienced that it “cannot be forgiven anything.”

Interviewed by “168 Zham,” Russian political analyst Vladimir Yevseyev plays down the political significance of the appointment of Armenia’s Yuri Khachaturov as secretary general of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). “This is not a political position,” he says. “The secretary general has no right to single-handedly make decisions. This is a technical and logistical position.” He says Khachaturov will therefore not be able to use it for directly helping Armenia in the Karabakh conflict. “Still, this position creates some indirect opportunities for Armenia,” adds Yevseyev. Another Russian defense analyst, Pavel Felgenhauer, tells the paper that the post of CSTO head will put Armenia in a better position to communicate its security concerns to its ex-Soviet allies.

“Zhoghovurd” says that commercial flights between Yerevan and Stepanakert promised by President Serzh Sarkisian several years ago have never materialized. “This is the result of the unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict which leads Azerbaijan to threaten to shoot down Armenian aircraft,” writes the paper. It says that such flights would have significantly increased the number of tourists visiting Karabakh. An alternative solution is to reopen airports in Armenian towns close to Karabakh, according to “Zhoghovurd.”

(Tigran Avetisian)