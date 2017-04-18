“Zhamanak” discusses possible implications for Armenia of the disputed constitutional referendum held in neighboring Turkey. “The processes taking place in Turkey are unlikely to have a direct impact on Armenia,” writes the paper. “It is more important for us to understand what kind of transformation Armenia-related issues on the agenda of Turkey’s relations with other powers will undergo. But one thing is undeniable: despite the absence of diplomatic relations with Armenia, Turkey is our geographic neighbor and any tumultuous development there will likely echo, both literally and figuratively, on the border with Armenia. Armenia must be prepared for any scenarios, including seemingly incredible ones.”

“Zhoghovurd” reacts to Iranian Defense Minister Hossein Dehqan’s warning that Azerbaijan and Armenia must not allow third-party interference in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. “This statement is quite noteworthy especially given the existing geopolitical situation,” comments the paper. “One may speculate about which country or countries the Iranian official referred to. The U.S., Russia, France or Turkey? Or maybe all of them?”

“There is not much discontent with the results of the parliamentary elections,” writes “Chorrord Ishkhanutyun.” “Furthermore, the four forces that have won seats in the National Assembly are clearly happy even if they hide that. The [ruling] HHK is happy because it has a majority. The Tsarukian Bloc is happy because it won votes commensurate with resources spent by it and will be the number two parliamentary force. Dashnaktsutyun is happy because it not only cleared the 5 percent vote threshold but will probably also get [ministerial] portfolios. And Yelk is also happy because the project has worked. But is the country in a better situation and have its problems disappeared after these elections? On the contrary, economic upheavals and a new wave of emigration await it.”

“Haykakan Zhamanak” claims that the Armenian government will likely abandon plans to set up a free economic zone on the Armenian-Iranian border. The paper says the main reason for that is “the absence of economic expediency.”

(Tigran Avetisian)