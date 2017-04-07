“There is certainly no lack of victims in the wake of the parliamentary elections,” writes “Chorrord Ishkhanutyun.” “The victims include both individuals who ran on the [ruling] HHK ticket, spent tons of money but failed to win seats and whole parties. For instance, Armenian Revival. But there is also another victim whom nobody really talks about: Prime Minister Karen Karapetian and his team.” The paper says the official vote results show that the HHK owes its victory to wealthy individual HHK candidates, rather than Karapetian.

“The ruling party has grown so adept in organizing elections that it has formed not only strong election-related mechanisms but also armies of individuals pressurizing voters and distributing vote bribes which are quickly mobilized during elections,” writes “Hraparak.” “Besides, it skillfully uses many technological tricks. It has studied Armenians’ mindset, Achilles heel and other vulnerabilities and uses them to its benefit.” The paper says that in order to beat the HHK opposition forces need to be “just as flexible, cunning, quick and creative.”

“Zhoghovurd” complains that opposition parties and blocs have not thoroughly studied the signed lists of Armenians who voted, according to the Central Election Commission (CEC), in the April 2 elections. The Armenian opposition had for years campaigned for the publication of those lists, saying that this would enable it to expose serious fraud. The paper laughs off opposition representatives’ claims that they are looking into the lists and will make statements later on. It argues that they have already missed the legal deadline for lodging corresponding complaints with the CEC.

“Zhamanak” reports that Yerevan’s Mayor Taron Markarian has been nominated by the HHK for reelection. “This decision was certainly expected,” comments the paper. “Taron Markarian has a certain degree of popularity and the HHK could have hardly found a better candidate at this point. On the other hand, it is also clear that the mayoral elections, which will take place one and a half months after the parliamentary elections, will not be substantially different, even though it is harder to use against Yerevan voters the tools that work in the regions and rural communities.” The paper says that the outcome of the May 14 can therefore be viewed as more of a forgone conclusion.

(Tigran Avetisian)