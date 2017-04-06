“Zhoghovurd” says that leaders of defeated opposition groups as well as some commentators are blaming ordinary Armenians for the results of the April 2 elections marred by vote buying. The paper says while it is true that vote bribes were “the most decisive factor” in the elections they were also distributed in previous elections and did not provoke the same kind of criticism from the defeated opposition. “This time around, one had the impression that our society is like a sick organism with a weakened immune system which is no longer trying to resist and is quietly succumbing to the disease instead,” it says.

“Haykakan Zhamanak” says that the Armenian parties that failed to win any parliament seats remain shocked by this outcome. The paper says that the new electoral system was one of the main reasons for the vote results. It believes that the system also exposed differing personal contributions of various opposition candidates to the overall performance of their party or bloc. “This fact cannot fail to reflect positively on parties, introduce elements of internal democracy into parties that have never seen it and enhance the extent of internal democracy in those parties that were created on such a basis,” it says.

“Hayots Ashkhar” says that the parties that made it to the National Assembly will have to honor their campaign pledges regardless of the number of parliaments controlled by them. The paper argues that minority factions in the parliament should at least be able to include their bills on the agenda and fight for their passage. It also says that unlike businessman Gagik Tsarukian, Prime Minister Karen Karapetian did not give easy answers or promise quick solutions to pressing problems during the election campaign.

“Hraparak” reports that less than a week after the parliamentary elections schoolteachers and other public sector employees are again coming under pressure to vote for the ruling HHK, which is already preparing for the May 14 municipal elections in Yerevan. The paper also says that the HHK and other parties have still not presented their lists of candidates for that vote.

(Tigran Avetisian)